Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $55.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2022

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

ASO stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

