StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:FRD opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27.
About Friedman Industries
