UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

UFPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.73 million, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.88. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

