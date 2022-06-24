8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.29.

8X8 stock opened at $5.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $683.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $207,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $28,258.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,554 shares of company stock valued at $902,778 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 8X8 by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 86,170 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in 8X8 by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

