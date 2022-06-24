Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DRI has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.95.

Shares of DRI opened at $115.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

