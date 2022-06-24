Diversified Trust Co Has $391,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,803,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.