Diversified Trust Co Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $176.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

