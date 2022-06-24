Diversified Trust Co Takes $377,000 Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,364 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222,239 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.96.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

