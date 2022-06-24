Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 327.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $113.58 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.83.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

