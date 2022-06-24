Woodstock Corp Has $54.48 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,693 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,353 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.4% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $258.86 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.