Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

