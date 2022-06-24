Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,632 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 62,174 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.9% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $138.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $167.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

