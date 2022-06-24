First Hawaiian Bank Sells 14,387 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

