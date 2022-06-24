First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after buying an additional 383,847 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,017,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 497.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,217,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.