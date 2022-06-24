Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.90

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 6919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

DEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $238.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 254.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 456,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,365,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after buying an additional 327,235 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

