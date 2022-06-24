Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 328.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 272,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 84.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

