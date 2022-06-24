Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.