Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLPH. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management cut their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
BLPH stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $5.75.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
