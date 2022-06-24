Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

