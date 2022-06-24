Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.22%.
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
