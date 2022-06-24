StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.