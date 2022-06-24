StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CJJD opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $11.79.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

