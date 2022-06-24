Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Cellectar Biosciences to $1.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of CLRB stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.59. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

