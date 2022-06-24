Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $173.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.