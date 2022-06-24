Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.31. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.