StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

DBV Technologies stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.15.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in DBV Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

