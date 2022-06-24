Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

