Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.42. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.64.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.