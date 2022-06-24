Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $54,803.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

