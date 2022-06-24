First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,992,000 after acquiring an additional 460,493 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFBS stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SFBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

