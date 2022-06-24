Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Head-To-Head Review

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco -5,118.27% -4,559.69% -153.99% P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Mitesco shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mitesco has a beta of -0.9, indicating that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mitesco and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitesco and P3 Health Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $120,000.00 260.16 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.33 P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P3 Health Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitesco.

Summary

P3 Health Partners beats Mitesco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitesco (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About P3 Health Partners (Get Rating)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

