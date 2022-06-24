Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FYBR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 80.23% and a return on equity of 110.77%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 152.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 100.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 30,789 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,354,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,840,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 53.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

