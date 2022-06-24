First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Financial Survey

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of First Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Financial and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 30.36% 11.57% 1.34% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 8.07% 4.27% 0.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Financial and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 1 8 5 0 2.29

First Financial currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.57%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $14.14, indicating a potential upside of 55.76%. Given Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than First Financial.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $194.28 million 2.86 $52.99 million $4.73 9.45 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $36.51 billion 0.51 $2.90 billion $1.38 6.58

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 78 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, risk management, sales and trading, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides wealth management, postal and parcel services, and digital offerings. The company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,709 branches in 58 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

