Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -63,510.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dynatronics (Get Rating)
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
