StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EDUC opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Educational Development (Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.