StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
EDUC opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter.
About Educational Development (Get Rating)
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
