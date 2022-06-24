ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.