ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.