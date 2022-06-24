Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%.
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
