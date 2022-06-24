Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evoke Pharma stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Evoke Pharma worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

