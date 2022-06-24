First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

First Capital stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.04. First Capital has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.11.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in First Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

