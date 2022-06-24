FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
FNHC opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. FedNat has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
