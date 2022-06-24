FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FNHC opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. FedNat has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedNat (Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.