Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

FORD opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a PE ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 455,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,000. Grassi Investment Management owned about 4.52% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

