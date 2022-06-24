First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

FSFG opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $168.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.61. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, Director Frank Czeschin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,121.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,578.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

