StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GNCA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

GNCA stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,156.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $355,607.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,543,711 shares of company stock valued at $789,085 over the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

