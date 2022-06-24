Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLMD. HC Wainwright downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

