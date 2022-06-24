Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Frank E. Burkhead purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.