Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.39.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
