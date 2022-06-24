Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.