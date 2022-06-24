StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIX opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp increased its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IRIDEX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.