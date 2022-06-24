Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
