Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDE. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

NYSE CDE opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $940.70 million, a PE ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.77. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,440,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 216,312 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 49.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 306,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 100,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 951,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 410,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 41,292 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.