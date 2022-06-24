Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 62,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $275,239.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,058,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,916,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 506.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 73.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.