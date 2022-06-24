SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SJW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SJW Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SJW Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.24%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

