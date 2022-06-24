InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INMD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 102.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in InMode by 290.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,583 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in InMode by 10.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,083 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in InMode by 94.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

