First Hawaiian Bank Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of -75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,819,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,434,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,253 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.