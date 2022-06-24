Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.51% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.